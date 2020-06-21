WATCH: Heroes: A Conversation with Albert Woodfox and Robert King (of the Angola 3) by Film by Ron Harpelle and Kelly Saxberg

Sunday Jun 21st, 2020 6:39 AM

Heroes: A Conversation with Albert Woodfox and Robert King (of the Angola 3) is a short video being released at this time to highlight another dimension of the protests taking place around the world supporting Black Lives Matter and to draw attention to racism in criminal justice systems around the world.