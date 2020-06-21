top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
BLM Demonstrators Calling for Racial Justice March on Facebook HQ
by R. Robertson
Sunday Jun 21st, 2020 6:15 AM
On June 12, hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters demanded Facebook stop funding local police by marching on the social media giant's headquarters in Menlo Park.
sm_jtfarajigroupatfbjune12.jpg
original image (540x960)
In 2017 Facebook offered a $11.2 million donation to Menlo Park police on the condition that they make a a new precinct in the city's Belle Haven neighborhood. Self-serving, of course, because that neighborhood abuts Facebook’s campus.

Facebook aggressively pushed for Menlo Park to expand its police force, despite strong opposition from communities of color at the time. Residents of adjacent East Palo Alto said that Facebook's offer would aid in the criminalization of their city as well as Belle Haven's because increased policing would lead to racial profiling.

With the national movement to defund police, activist group "Tha Hood Squad" is spurred anew to call out Facebook for its total lack of true concern for the welfare of its neighbors. While people of color are underrepresented in the technology sector, they are also pushed out of the area thanks to Facebook-caused gentrification. What the neighborhoods of Belle Haven in Menlo Park and all of East Palo Alto need is less policing not more, say anti-racism activists.

This is the second time this month that hundreds of protesters demanded Facebook stop funding local police by marching on the social media giant's headquarters.



https://onezero.medium.com/blm-protestors-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1053.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code