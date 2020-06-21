Sins of "The Father" Torn Down, A New Way Forward At Hand by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Sunday Jun 21st, 2020 5:03 AM

Be ye not afraid, "the nakedness and drunkenness of our fathers" can no longer be tolerated as a bastardized translation of a moral compass of divinity.

Within this sacred space of Juneteenth, African New Years Day, Summer Solstice Eclipse and Father's Day we must meditate and help reset the earth by looking inside.



Pre-1442, before the Papal edict to unleash unspeakable and immeasurable disease and destruction upon people of Pan African Ancestry and clearing land of Indigenous people's throughout the Western Hemisphere in the name of GOD?



On this post 2020 Memorial Day world, Juneteenth truth and reconciliation was introduced and may afforded all those on this soil who answer to "previous condition of servitude" a greater measure of compassion, respect and restoration of a stripped humanity.



From 1442 to 1865 is the celebration of freedom very few are able or willing to consider, is being considered by Congress and reportedly President Trump Administration is favorable to expedited consideration on the way to Independence Day.



As the Western Regional Director, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, it is my role and responsibility to all our Ancestors and Elders to elevate a post 2020 Memorial Day conversation of healing and inclusion providing space for all who seek a positive new beginning.



A much higher moral compass is seen, aligned and reflects our classical Pan African Heritage consistent journey seen on the back of the US Dollar Bill.



Our spirits of our ancestors who tasted the lash from the task masters whip will arise and lead a new generation to the promised land.



It is not for everybody, cause all Black Lives Have Never Mattered, if Grandma wisdom means anything.



Some of our "family" is good fo nothin, long before white folks walked the earth, it was so...



Today, all earth is one extended family, interconnected and uncertain in this Global Pandemic, let us come together in a new way, tearing down the old with all due dignity and respect.



One standard of humanity soon come.



