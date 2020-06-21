top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
Sins of "The Father" Torn Down, A New Way Forward At Hand
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Sunday Jun 21st, 2020 5:03 AM
Be ye not afraid, "the nakedness and drunkenness of our fathers" can no longer be tolerated as a bastardized translation of a moral compass of divinity.
sm_img_5505_1.jpg
original image (2924x2770)
Within this sacred space of Juneteenth, African New Years Day, Summer Solstice Eclipse and Father's Day we must meditate and help reset the earth by looking inside.

Pre-1442, before the Papal edict to unleash unspeakable and immeasurable disease and destruction upon people of Pan African Ancestry and clearing land of Indigenous people's throughout the Western Hemisphere in the name of GOD?

On this post 2020 Memorial Day world, Juneteenth truth and reconciliation was introduced and may afforded all those on this soil who answer to "previous condition of servitude" a greater measure of compassion, respect and restoration of a stripped humanity.

From 1442 to 1865 is the celebration of freedom very few are able or willing to consider, is being considered by Congress and reportedly President Trump Administration is favorable to expedited consideration on the way to Independence Day.

As the Western Regional Director, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, it is my role and responsibility to all our Ancestors and Elders to elevate a post 2020 Memorial Day conversation of healing and inclusion providing space for all who seek a positive new beginning.

Be ye not afraid, "the nakedness and drunkenness of our fathers" can no longer be tolerated as a bastardized translation of a moral compass of divinity.

A much higher moral compass is seen, aligned and reflects our classical Pan African Heritage consistent journey seen on the back of the US Dollar Bill.

Our spirits of our ancestors who tasted the lash from the task masters whip will arise and lead a new generation to the promised land.

It is not for everybody, cause all Black Lives Have Never Mattered, if Grandma wisdom means anything.

Some of our "family" is good fo nothin, long before white folks walked the earth, it was so...

Today, all earth is one extended family, interconnected and uncertain in this Global Pandemic, let us come together in a new way, tearing down the old with all due dignity and respect.

One standard of humanity soon come.

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1053.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code