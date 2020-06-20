Join us to hear a Central Valley activist's view of the state of the valley. Pedro Ramirez, a political, non-profit and labor organizer and native of California's Central Valley will share his views of the challenges and opportunities for community organizing, voter engagement, and flipping GOP held elected offices at every level
Swing Left SF Central Valley Update
|Date
|Thursday June 25
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Swing Left San Francisco
|Location Details
|Videoconference
|
For more event information: http://t.ly/Siku
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 3:15 PM
