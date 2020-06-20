Rally with the local queer community to stand in solidarity with black trans lives! Black trans folks have led monumental impacts for the LGBTQ+ community across generations. We must stand in solidarity with them to ensure that everyone knows #blacktranslivesmatter



Black, Queer and Trans folks will be given priority to speak. All QTPOC will also be heard. All non-black voices are encouraged to speak on how they want to see anti-blackness abolished in their community and how they will commit to fighting for change. Allies, use your voice to amplify, not lead.



Face masks are required and please be mindful of your distance to others.



We will march at approximately 3:15pm from the plaza to St. Patrick’s church and back. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2670294379...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 10:32 AM