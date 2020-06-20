Rally with the local queer community to stand in solidarity with black trans lives! Black trans folks have led monumental impacts for the LGBTQ+ community across generations. We must stand in solidarity with them to ensure that everyone knows #blacktranslivesmatter
Black, Queer and Trans folks will be given priority to speak. All QTPOC will also be heard. All non-black voices are encouraged to speak on how they want to see anti-blackness abolished in their community and how they will commit to fighting for change. Allies, use your voice to amplify, not lead.
Face masks are required and please be mindful of your distance to others.
We will march at approximately 3:15pm from the plaza to St. Patrick’s church and back.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/28/2020
|Rise Up! Act in Solidarity 4 Black Trans Lives
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 28
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Pajaro Valley Pride
|Location Details
|
Watsonville Plaza
350 Main St, Watsonville
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2670294379...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 10:32 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network