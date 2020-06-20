top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/28/2020
Rise Up! Act in Solidarity 4 Black Trans Lives
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 28
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPajaro Valley Pride
Location Details
Watsonville Plaza
350 Main St, Watsonville
Rally with the local queer community to stand in solidarity with black trans lives! Black trans folks have led monumental impacts for the LGBTQ+ community across generations. We must stand in solidarity with them to ensure that everyone knows #blacktranslivesmatter

Black, Queer and Trans folks will be given priority to speak. All QTPOC will also be heard. All non-black voices are encouraged to speak on how they want to see anti-blackness abolished in their community and how they will commit to fighting for change. Allies, use your voice to amplify, not lead.

Face masks are required and please be mindful of your distance to others.

We will march at approximately 3:15pm from the plaza to St. Patrick’s church and back.
sm_rise_up_act_in_solidarity_4_black_trans_lives_watsonville_pajaro_valley_pride.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2670294379...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 10:32 AM
