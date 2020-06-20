In solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests and the uprisings that are burning across the world. This nation was built on stolen land and requires the subjugation of Black & Brown & Indigenous bodies to maintain a deadly capitalist system. We will not be satisfied until these systems have been abolished, until the police have been abolished, and all prisoners are free.



Let us begin by defunding our local police departments.



We will start our march at Food Not Bombs to mark their 100th consecutive day of providing free hot meals in downtown Santa Cruz during the pandemic.

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 10:24 AM