As part of the Black Organizing Project 10 Days of Action in support of the George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate the Oakland Schools Police Department, Oakland educators will be gathering for a rally, art, and car caravan starting at 1000 Broadway, the location of the district office.
Please wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others during the event if you wish to participate on the street.
A car caravan will also circle the block. The route is-
NORTH on Broadway
RIGHT on 11th
RIGHT on Webster
RIGHT on 8th
and RIGHT to go NORTH on Broadway again
Tune in to 88.3 during the event to listen to the speakers
Educators For Black Sanctuary
Date
Monday June 22
Time
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Judy Greenspan for OEA
Location Details
1000 Broadway, downtown Oakland
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7067366267...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 8:48 AM
