As part of the Black Organizing Project 10 Days of Action in support of the George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate the Oakland Schools Police Department, Oakland educators will be gathering for a rally, art, and car caravan starting at 1000 Broadway, the location of the district office.



Please wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others during the event if you wish to participate on the street.



A car caravan will also circle the block. The route is-



NORTH on Broadway

RIGHT on 11th

RIGHT on Webster

RIGHT on 8th

and RIGHT to go NORTH on Broadway again



Tune in to 88.3 during the event to listen to the speakers

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7067366267...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 20th, 2020 8:48 AM