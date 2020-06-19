top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 19th, 2020 8:59 PM
Boots Riley spoke on the ILWU Juneteenth Stop Work meeting and rally at Oscar Grant Plaza on 6/19/29.
riley_boots_ilwu_juneteenth_6-19-20.jpg
On Juneteenth June 19, 2020 at Oakland Oscar Grant plaza, Boots Riley spoke about the need. to use the power of the working class to shut the world down to get what people need.

The ILWU shutdown all ports on the West Coast including Vancouver, Canada on Juneteenth.

Additional media:
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
The rally and march was sponsored by

The Committe To Stop Police Terrorism and Systemic Racism
https://www.juneteenthspt.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
§Banners At Oscar Grant Plaza Protesting Racism & Privatization Of The Port
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 19th, 2020 8:59 PM
ilwu_juneteenth_banners.jpg
Banners on Juneteenth protesting police terror, systemic racism and the privatization of the port of Oakland by billionaire GAP and A's owner John Fisher.
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
§Part Of The Rally Participants At Oscar Grant Plaza
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 19th, 2020 8:59 PM
rally_crowd_.jpg
The crowd in front of Oscar Plaza at the Juneteenth rally.
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
§The Many Murders Of Blacks
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 19th, 2020 8:59 PM
justice_poster.jpg
A poster of the many Blacks killed by police.
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
§Angela Davis Attended The Rally At The Port
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 19th, 2020 8:59 PM
davis_angela_juneteenth_6-19-20_.jpg
Angela Davis attended the rally at the Port Of Oakland Juneteenth event.
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
