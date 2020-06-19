From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
Boots Riley spoke on the ILWU Juneteenth Stop Work meeting and rally at Oscar Grant Plaza on 6/19/29.
On Juneteenth June 19, 2020 at Oakland Oscar Grant plaza, Boots Riley spoke about the need. to use the power of the working class to shut the world down to get what people need.
The ILWU shutdown all ports on the West Coast including Vancouver, Canada on Juneteenth.
Additional media:
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
The rally and march was sponsored by
The Committe To Stop Police Terrorism and Systemic Racism
https://www.juneteenthspt.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
