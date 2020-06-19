Boots Riley spoke on the ILWU Juneteenth Stop Work meeting and rally at Oscar Grant Plaza on 6/19/29.

On Juneteenth June 19, 2020 at Oakland Oscar Grant plaza, Boots Riley spoke about the need. to use the power of the working class to shut the world down to get what people need.The ILWU shutdown all ports on the West Coast including Vancouver, Canada on Juneteenth.Additional media:All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press ConferenceILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker ActionThe rally and march was sponsored byThe Committe To Stop Police Terrorism and Systemic RacismProduction of Labor Video Project