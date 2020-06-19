



Friday, June 19th at 1 PM PT, then again at 3 PM PT.



RSVP:



The NAACP, in conjunction with REVOLT, will host a special virtual Juneteenth Black Family Reunion and Juneteenth virtual town hall. Join us for this special event as we honor the lives we’ve lost this year, uplift our collective movement for civil rights, and remember the moments that make us proud to be Black.



The afternoon of events will commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States with music, moments, and discussions around the growing awareness of racial disparities, mobilization, and bold actions necessary to further the fight for social justice and equal opportunity throughout the nation.



“For many across this nation, Juneteenth signifies a momentous occasion that brings to light the sobering past of America,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “I am looking forward to joining with people from across the country to commemorate Juneteenth while also discussing actions and sweeping changes needed to move us toward freedom and justice.” JUNETEENTH BLACK FAMILY REUNION & VIRTUAL TOWN HALLFriday, June 19th at 1 PM PT, then again at 3 PM PT.RSVP: https://naacp.org/juneteenth/ The NAACP, in conjunction with REVOLT, will host a special virtual Juneteenth Black Family Reunion and Juneteenth virtual town hall. Join us for this special event as we honor the lives we’ve lost this year, uplift our collective movement for civil rights, and remember the moments that make us proud to be Black.The afternoon of events will commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States with music, moments, and discussions around the growing awareness of racial disparities, mobilization, and bold actions necessary to further the fight for social justice and equal opportunity throughout the nation.“For many across this nation, Juneteenth signifies a momentous occasion that brings to light the sobering past of America,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “I am looking forward to joining with people from across the country to commemorate Juneteenth while also discussing actions and sweeping changes needed to move us toward freedom and justice.” For more event information: https://naacp.org/latest/naacp-presents-ju...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 19th, 2020 12:48 PM