#SixNineteen: M4BL Juneteenth Livestream to Defend Black Lives
Right now, thousands of actions are happening across the nation to proclaim that
Black Lives Matter, to end police violence and push for transformative solutions.
And today is just the beginning, leaders have a weekend FULL of actions
and events prepared!
If you’re at home, watch LIVE on M4BL TV, bringing you footage from hundreds of actions around the country, with special guests, musical performances, short films, content from the web and more!
M4BL TV Livestream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbhTh6GA-8w
https://sixnineteen.com/live/
_________________________________________________________
For information on actions happening online, or in the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout the USA, go to:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/16/18834272.php
|Date
|Friday June 19
|Time
|11:30 AM - 11:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Movement for Black Lives (M4BL)
|Location Details
|Online livestream
|
For more event information: https://sixnineteen.com/
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 19th, 2020 11:17 AM
