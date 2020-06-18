Sun, Jun 21, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Anti-caste Movements of Ayyankali, Phule, Periyar, Ambedkar and the need of a Revolutionary Class-based Anti-Caste Movement



In order to devise a correct understanding of a revolutionary anti-caste movement needed today, we must develop a critical relation with the anti-caste movements of past. We must also understand the mistakes committed by the revolutionary communist movement in understanding the caste question. Only through critique, can we develop a correct theory. In this process, we will attempt to present some tentative proposals for building a non-identitarian, non-pragmatist, revolutionary class-based anti-caste movement.

Speaker: Abhinav Sinha

(Editor, 'Mazdoor Bigul', Writer 'Red Polemique' Blog and Political Activist, Delhi, India)



About the Institute

The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library (ICSSMARX) was formed to further the Library's goals of preserving our written heritage, as well as supporting emerging struggles for racial and gender equality, and for Socialism. The members of ICSS are active in different aspects of peopleճ struggles in the Bay Area and globally. Some are affiliated with specific political parties and tendencies, others are not. We respect one another, but we do not necessarily agree on all issues. Accordingly, the opinions expressed in our lectures, workshops, and publications are those of the authors only and do not represent a group consensus on the issues discussed. We are united, however, in our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past. As a group, we continue to draw inspiration from the work of Karl Marx, including his Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach:

The philosophers have only interpreted the world,

in various ways; the point is to change it.

