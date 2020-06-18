Columbus Statue Finally Removed from Telegraph Hill by Milestone in History

Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 10:19 AM

After decades of protest, going back in memory to 1992, the 500th Anniversary of Columbus' arrival in the Americas, when we were able to move the Columbus Genocide Parade from Market to Fisherman's Wharf, the latest anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter, finally moved the City & County of San Francisco to take down the Columbus monument outside Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill today.