Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Columbus Statue Finally Removed from Telegraph Hill
by Milestone in History
Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 10:19 AM
After decades of protest, going back in memory to 1992, the 500th Anniversary of Columbus' arrival in the Americas, when we were able to move the Columbus Genocide Parade from Market to Fisherman's Wharf, the latest anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter, finally moved the City & County of San Francisco to take down the Columbus monument outside Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill today.
See https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/christopher-columbus-statue-removed-from-coit-tower-site/

North Beach, of which Telegraph Hill is a part, has been a Chinese immigrant neighborhood since 1950, when all European nationalities moved to the suburbs, including Italian Americans who once inhabited North Beach. The racist fiction of North Beach having anything to do with Italy still exists with the painting of the Italian flag colors on poles in North Beach for the Columbus Genocide Parade in October that comes from Fisherman's Wharf and ends at Columbus and Broadway, and is accompanied by the Navy's Blue Death flying illegally low overhead, making terrible noise so loud that we cannot hear ourselves talk on the ground for 4 hours a day for 4 days, wasting tax dollars and oil and polluting the air for a military recruiting show which military only exists to maximize the profits of the oil and munitions industries.

Christopher Columbus, a genocidal murderer, had nothing to do with the Italian opera, food and art we all love. From Giuseppi Verdi's opera, La Forza Del Destino, "Pace, pace, mio Dio!"
Add Your Comments
