#HOME IS HERE: DACA Car Caravans Throughout the State of California
Car Caravans @ 5 PM throughout CA
Locations: San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and other cities in CA
On June 18th, the Supreme Court upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that will profoundly affect the legal status of some 650,000 DACA recipients, including some 23,000 in Santa Clara County. The decision reaffirms the constitutionality of the DACA program.
In the South Bay and Central Valley, SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network) is taking the lead in calling for car caravan actions in local cities at 5 pm on
the day of the decision.
SIREN is elated for our brothers and sisters. We will continue the fight so that all 11.3 million immigrants continue to live without fear!
Join us today for rallies across the state to rejoice and continue the fight for racial & immigrant justice!
#DACALIVES
#BLM
#HomeIsHere
#HereToStay
#ImmigrantsWelcome
#UndocumentedAndUnafraid
https://twitter.com/SIREN_BayArea/status/1273628459583959040
https://twitter.com/CHIRLA
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | San Francisco | South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/18/2020
|#HomeIsHere: Car Carvans for DACA SCOTUS Decision & BLM in SF Bay Area
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 18
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SIREN & other groups
|info [at] siren-bayarea.org
|Location Details
|Caravans in San Fransisco, San Jose, Oakland and throughout CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sirensj/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 8:20 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network