



Car Caravans @ 5 PM throughout CA



Locations: San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and other cities in CA



On June 18th, the Supreme Court upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that will profoundly affect the legal status of some 650,000 DACA recipients, including some 23,000 in Santa Clara County. The decision reaffirms the constitutionality of the DACA program.​



In the South Bay and Central Valley, SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network) is taking the lead in calling for car caravan actions in local cities at 5 pm on

the day of the decision.



SIREN is elated for our brothers and sisters. We will continue the fight so that all 11.3 million immigrants continue to live without fear!



Join us today for rallies across the state to rejoice and continue the fight for racial & immigrant justice!



#DACALIVES

#BLM

#HomeIsHere

#HereToStay

#ImmigrantsWelcome​

#UndocumentedAndUnafraid



https://twitter.com/SIREN_BayArea/status/1273628459583959040



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 8:20 AM