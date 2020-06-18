top
Related Categories: California | East Bay | San Francisco | South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/18/2020
#HomeIsHere: Car Carvans for DACA SCOTUS Decision & BLM in SF Bay Area
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 18
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSIREN & other groups
Emailinfo [at] siren-bayarea.org
Location Details
Caravans in San Fransisco, San Jose, Oakland and throughout CA
#HOME IS HERE: DACA Car Caravans Throughout the State of California

Car Caravans @ 5 PM throughout CA

Locations: San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and other cities in CA

On June 18th, the Supreme Court upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that will profoundly affect the legal status of some 650,000 DACA recipients, including some 23,000 in Santa Clara County. The decision reaffirms the constitutionality of the DACA program.​

In the South Bay and Central Valley, SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network) is taking the lead in calling for car caravan actions in local cities at 5 pm on
the day of the decision.

SIREN is elated for our brothers and sisters. We will continue the fight so that all 11.3 million immigrants continue to live without fear!

Join us today for rallies across the state to rejoice and continue the fight for racial & immigrant justice!

#DACALIVES
#BLM
#HomeIsHere
#HereToStay
#ImmigrantsWelcome​
#UndocumentedAndUnafraid

https://twitter.com/SIREN_BayArea/status/1273628459583959040

https://twitter.com/CHIRLA
sm_save_daca.jpg
original image (742x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sirensj/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 8:20 AM
§San Jose Car Caravan for DACA & BLM
by SIREN & other groups
Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 8:20 AM
sm_siren_san_jose.jpg
original image (742x960)
https://www.facebook.com/sirensj/
§DACA 8-Point Platform
by SIREN & other groups
Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 8:20 AM
sm_daca_platform.jpg
original image (742x960)
https://www.facebook.com/sirensj/
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
