From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
Wheaton Mayor signs Pride Week proclamation after making $1,000 Jeanne Ives contribution
Pride Week Proclamation Signed By Mayor:
Wheaton Mayor signs Pride Week proclamation after making $1,000 Jeanne Ives contribution
By Lynda Carson - June 18, 2020
In a bizarre political fiasco, Philip J. Suess, Mayor of Wheaton, Illinois, a suburban town around 25 miles west of Chicago, signed a Pride Week proclamation on June 15, 2020, that partially says, “Now Therefore, be it proclaimed that the week of June 22nd through June 28th be “Pride Week” in the City of Wheaton to promote the principals of equality and liberty for all of our residents.
In contrast, according to the records with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Philip J. Suess, the Mayor of Wheaton, gave a $1,000 campaign contribution to a committee of Jeanne Ives, called Jeanne for Congress, around 09/30/2019.
Jeanne Ives reportedly is a well known right-wing homophobic person who hates the LGBTQ community, and has repeatedly spoken out against the LGBTQ community.
According to Wikipedia, “In March 2013, Ives stated in an interview that same-sex marriages are a "completely disordered relationship" and said LGBT people were trying to "weasel their way" into acceptability. She said she was opposed to the issue of homosexual marriage."
Additionally, according to Wikipedia, “Gay marriage later passed the Illinois General Assembly, with Ives saying of the final bill, "The fact is that this bill is the worst in the U.S. for protecting religious liberty." Jeanne Ives also voted against a ban on gay conversion therapy. For more on Jeanne Ives, feel free to click here…
When Mayor Philip J. Suess signed the Pride Week Proclamation, he failed to mention in the proclamation that around 8 months earlier he was a proud supporter of Jeanne Ives, and made a $1,000 campaign contribution to the campaign committee of Jeanne Ives.
Wheaton, Illinois is the hometown of John and Jim Belushi, and Wheaton is also the town where famed journalist Bob Woodward used to live before he helped to bring down Tricky Dick (Richard Nixon) for the Watergate burglary scandal that plagued the Nixon regime.
The last time I saw Jim Belushi was when he picked me up in a Volkswagen beetle while I was hitch hiking on Roosevelt Rd., in Wheaton, heading to Chicago, and Jim was heading to Second City Theater in Chicago at the time.
Bob Woodward’s sister named Wendy who I used to know, married a friend of mine named Kenny Heiden (nick name scratch).
Considering that the mayor made a $1,000 campaign contribution to Jeanne Ives not long ago, it appears that he should have mentioned that he made the campaign contribution in his Pride Week proclamation so people could ask him, “What’s up with that?”
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - June 18, 2020
In a bizarre political fiasco, Philip J. Suess, Mayor of Wheaton, Illinois, a suburban town around 25 miles west of Chicago, signed a Pride Week proclamation on June 15, 2020, that partially says, “Now Therefore, be it proclaimed that the week of June 22nd through June 28th be “Pride Week” in the City of Wheaton to promote the principals of equality and liberty for all of our residents.
In contrast, according to the records with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Philip J. Suess, the Mayor of Wheaton, gave a $1,000 campaign contribution to a committee of Jeanne Ives, called Jeanne for Congress, around 09/30/2019.
Jeanne Ives reportedly is a well known right-wing homophobic person who hates the LGBTQ community, and has repeatedly spoken out against the LGBTQ community.
According to Wikipedia, “In March 2013, Ives stated in an interview that same-sex marriages are a "completely disordered relationship" and said LGBT people were trying to "weasel their way" into acceptability. She said she was opposed to the issue of homosexual marriage."
Additionally, according to Wikipedia, “Gay marriage later passed the Illinois General Assembly, with Ives saying of the final bill, "The fact is that this bill is the worst in the U.S. for protecting religious liberty." Jeanne Ives also voted against a ban on gay conversion therapy. For more on Jeanne Ives, feel free to click here…
When Mayor Philip J. Suess signed the Pride Week Proclamation, he failed to mention in the proclamation that around 8 months earlier he was a proud supporter of Jeanne Ives, and made a $1,000 campaign contribution to the campaign committee of Jeanne Ives.
Wheaton, Illinois is the hometown of John and Jim Belushi, and Wheaton is also the town where famed journalist Bob Woodward used to live before he helped to bring down Tricky Dick (Richard Nixon) for the Watergate burglary scandal that plagued the Nixon regime.
The last time I saw Jim Belushi was when he picked me up in a Volkswagen beetle while I was hitch hiking on Roosevelt Rd., in Wheaton, heading to Chicago, and Jim was heading to Second City Theater in Chicago at the time.
Bob Woodward’s sister named Wendy who I used to know, married a friend of mine named Kenny Heiden (nick name scratch).
Considering that the mayor made a $1,000 campaign contribution to Jeanne Ives not long ago, it appears that he should have mentioned that he made the campaign contribution in his Pride Week proclamation so people could ask him, “What’s up with that?”
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network