Please join Justice For Chinedu and others at Courthouse Square, Redwood City this Sunday, June 21st at 5 PM.



Redwood City has a racism problem.

San Mateo County has a racism problem.

We gather to testify.

We gather to mourn.

We gather to demand change in our cities and our County. Please join us.



“The safest communities don’t have the most cops, they have the most resources.” Jillian Johnson, the mayor pro tem of Durham, North Carolina



Sponsored by: Justice for Chinedu, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Redwood City Youth for Change, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights, more.



#BlackLivesMatter

#JusticeforChinedu

#DefundthePolice

#InvestInCommunity

