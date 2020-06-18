Please join Justice For Chinedu and others at Courthouse Square, Redwood City this Sunday, June 21st at 5 PM.
Redwood City has a racism problem.
San Mateo County has a racism problem.
We gather to testify.
We gather to mourn.
We gather to demand change in our cities and our County. Please join us.
“The safest communities don’t have the most cops, they have the most resources.” Jillian Johnson, the mayor pro tem of Durham, North Carolina
Sponsored by: Justice for Chinedu, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Redwood City Youth for Change, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights, more.
#BlackLivesMatter
#JusticeforChinedu
#DefundthePolice
#InvestInCommunity
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/21/2020
|Defund the Police State: Call to Divert Police Funds to Communities of San Mateo County
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 21
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Justice for Chinedu and others
|Location Details
|
Courthouse Square
2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/Justice-For-Chine...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 18th, 2020 2:11 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network