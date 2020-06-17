



Zoom: fcnl.org/qwc-stream or



When: Friday, June 19 @ 3:15 PM - 5 PM PT (6:15 PM - 8 PM ET)



FCNL invites you to join us for a screening and discussion of "Suppressed: The Fight To Vote," which explores the voter suppression tactics used by Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The film will be screened at 3:15 PM PT (6:15 PM ET), with a discussion directly after at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET). The panel will be led by José Woss, FCNL’s legislative manager on criminal justice and election integrity.



Join the Zoom video conference online: June 19, 2020 @ 3: 15 PT (6:15 PM ET). Go to: fcnl.org/qwc-stream when the event is set to begin. Or call: US: +1 646 558 8656. Webinar ID: 854 441 827#.



ABOUT: 'Suppressed: The Fight to Vote'



'Suppressed: The Fight to Vote', the new documentary by Robert Greenwald (Director of Outfoxed, Walmart: The High Cost of Low Price, and Making A Killing: Guns, Greed, & the NRA) weaves together personal stories from voters across the state of Georgia to paint an undeniable picture of voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election where Stacey Abrams fought to become the first Black female governor in the U.S.



The issues Georgians faced included polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times and a host of voter ID issues – all of which disproportionately prevented many students and people of color from casting their ballots.



'Suppressed: The Fight to Vote' features experts, poll watchers and everyday Georgians speaking to the reality of voter suppression and the threat it poses in 2020. In a race that was ultimately decided by 54,723 votes, the film exposes that the basic constitutional right to vote continues to be under siege in America.



https://www.bravenewfilms.org/suppressed

