Photo by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer. This photo is from a rally and march in Palo Alto on June 6, 2020.
To mark Juneteenth, a day that honors Black freedom and Black resistance, join the nationwide weekend of action by attending this local event! As a community, we have a lot of work to do in our quest for equality. Come hear from members of our own community as they share their experiences with our police department, school district, justice system, and fellow Palo Altans. Then we will march through downtown and demand justice. Join us.
Note: length of rally and march is approximate
|Date
|Friday June 19
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Palo_Alto_Action_4 _Justice
|Location Details
|
Palo Alto City Hall's King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto 94301
|
For more event information: https://act.sixnineteen.com/event/action/8...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 17th, 2020 6:08 AM
