Defend Black Lives Event in Palo Alto
Date Friday June 19
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPalo_Alto_Action_4 _Justice
Location Details
Palo Alto City Hall's King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto 94301
Photo by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer. This photo is from a rally and march in Palo Alto on June 6, 2020.

To mark Juneteenth, a day that honors Black freedom and Black resistance, join the nationwide weekend of action by attending this local event! As a community, we have a lot of work to do in our quest for equality. Come hear from members of our own community as they share their experiences with our police department, school district, justice system, and fellow Palo Altans. Then we will march through downtown and demand justice. Join us.

Note: length of rally and march is approximate

For more event information: https://act.sixnineteen.com/event/action/8...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 17th, 2020 6:08 AM
