Save Social Security! by Raging Grannies

Wednesday Jun 17th, 2020 4:39 AM

2 minute video by Lis Cox filmed on June 9, 2020.





Trump wants nothing more than to dismantle Social Security and his latest trick is defunding it by attacking its dedicated funding. If he reaches his goal of getting rid of essential programs, which Republicans like to call "entitlements," the consequences will be devastating to seniors.



It's frightening that Trump’s idea of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is to pretend it is OVER...while it's killing seniors by the tens-of-thousands and cases are on the rise in 23 states!



The Raging Grannies are all over 65, some in their 90's. While a few do brave the crowds and go out in masks to large protests, most prefer to address important issues by making videos like this one.