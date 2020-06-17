From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Save Social Security!
2 minute video by Lis Cox filmed on June 9, 2020.
Trump wants nothing more than to dismantle Social Security and his latest trick is defunding it by attacking its dedicated funding. If he reaches his goal of getting rid of essential programs, which Republicans like to call "entitlements," the consequences will be devastating to seniors.
It's frightening that Trump’s idea of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is to pretend it is OVER...while it's killing seniors by the tens-of-thousands and cases are on the rise in 23 states!
The Raging Grannies are all over 65, some in their 90's. While a few do brave the crowds and go out in masks to large protests, most prefer to address important issues by making videos like this one.
It's frightening that Trump’s idea of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is to pretend it is OVER...while it's killing seniors by the tens-of-thousands and cases are on the rise in 23 states!
The Raging Grannies are all over 65, some in their 90's. While a few do brave the crowds and go out in masks to large protests, most prefer to address important issues by making videos like this one.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network