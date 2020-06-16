Santa Cruz Rise Up!
A 21 year old was found dead in Santa Cruz County Jail with no explanation. We demand answers!!!
What Happened to Tamario Smith?!?
Join us in protest demanding answers from SCSO
Thursday, June 18th,
5pm @ The Clock Tower
Downtown Santa Cruz
|Thursday June 18
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|What Happened to Tamario Smith?!?
The Clock Tower
Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Downtown Santa Cruz
