top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
"Equality Is the Soul of Liberty" Peaceful Protest in Palo Alto Pt. II
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza on June 6, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally of thousands, they marched a 4.6 mile route through the city.
sm_leo_leung_chants.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza early this month, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally they marched for close to 5 miles, chanting and taking over major streets most of the way.

Their route took them through the underpass on University Avenue and down the El Camino Real where they passed trailers and RV's parked along Stanford University's border...trailers where families live. A small child peered out of a trailer window at the parade of protesters.

From there they blocked the Oregon Expressway then went through the tree lined neighborhood portion of California Ave. before heading back to King Plaza. There will be another rally in Palo Alto at 5pm at King Plaza on June 19th to say "Black Lives Matter!"

§Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_copsnclan.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§From the sidelines...Solidarity
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_solidaritylatinx.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§All along the El Camino
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_ecr.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Marching on the ECR
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_ecr3.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
ECR =
El Camino Real
§Yellow Peril in Solidarity
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_yellowperil.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Oregon Expressway
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_oregonx.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Calling out PAPD
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_papdsucks.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Child peers through the window of a trailer parked on the ECR
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_trailerkid.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Neighborhood St.
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_calave.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§More to Come
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM
sm_leo_leung_last.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code