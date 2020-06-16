From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
"Equality Is the Soul of Liberty" Peaceful Protest in Palo Alto Pt. II
At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza on June 6, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally of thousands, they marched a 4.6 mile route through the city.
Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza early this month, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally they marched for close to 5 miles, chanting and taking over major streets most of the way.
Their route took them through the underpass on University Avenue and down the El Camino Real where they passed trailers and RV's parked along Stanford University's border...trailers where families live. A small child peered out of a trailer window at the parade of protesters.
From there they blocked the Oregon Expressway then went through the tree lined neighborhood portion of California Ave. before heading back to King Plaza. There will be another rally in Palo Alto at 5pm at King Plaza on June 19th to say "Black Lives Matter!"
At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza early this month, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally they marched for close to 5 miles, chanting and taking over major streets most of the way.
Their route took them through the underpass on University Avenue and down the El Camino Real where they passed trailers and RV's parked along Stanford University's border...trailers where families live. A small child peered out of a trailer window at the parade of protesters.
From there they blocked the Oregon Expressway then went through the tree lined neighborhood portion of California Ave. before heading back to King Plaza. There will be another rally in Palo Alto at 5pm at King Plaza on June 19th to say "Black Lives Matter!"
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network