"Equality Is the Soul of Liberty" Peaceful Protest in Palo Alto Pt. II by R. Robertson

Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 4:53 AM

At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza on June 6, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally of thousands, they marched a 4.6 mile route through the city.

Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza early this month, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department. After the rally they marched for close to 5 miles, chanting and taking over major streets most of the way.



Their route took them through the underpass on University Avenue and down the El Camino Real where they passed trailers and RV's parked along Stanford University's border...trailers where families live. A small child peered out of a trailer window at the parade of protesters.



From there they blocked the Oregon Expressway then went through the tree lined neighborhood portion of California Ave. before heading back to King Plaza. There will be another rally in Palo Alto at 5pm at King Plaza on June 19th to say "Black Lives Matter!"



