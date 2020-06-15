JUNETEENTH SWIMMERS FLOATING PROTEST



6PM @ San Francisco Aquatic park, San Francisco | organized by members of South End Rowing Club



We will float, swim, stand (in the water or on the sand) in protest to the treatment of Black Folks. And swim in solidarity for Black Lives Matter!!



EXPERIENCED BAY SWIMMERS ONLY in the Bay



All else, please come join us in spirit from the beach.

