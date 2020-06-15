JUNETEENTH SWIMMERS FLOATING PROTEST
6PM @ San Francisco Aquatic park, San Francisco | organized by members of South End Rowing Club
We will float, swim, stand (in the water or on the sand) in protest to the treatment of Black Folks. And swim in solidarity for Black Lives Matter!!
EXPERIENCED BAY SWIMMERS ONLY in the Bay
All else, please come join us in spirit from the beach.
|Swimmers Floating Protest for BLM
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|members of South End Rowing Club
|Location Details
|San Francisco's Aquatic Park
