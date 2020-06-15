As we continue to heal and protect ourselves from the racialized impacts of the corona virus, police forces around the country, and right here in our city, continue to act as judge, jury and executioner of Black and Brown people despite consistent demonstrations of national and international outrage. This Juneteenth, on the historic holiday of African freedom from slavery in the U.S., the organizers of this Juneteenth youth march & rally led by Black teens ask: “Are we truly free?” This event is for young people to speak out on this very topic. We will have poets, singers, and local activists present to discuss what’s next. We are prioritizing the voices of Black youth, but all are welcome at this event. Please wear a mask. For more event information: http://www.by4pl.org/juneteenth-2020-youth...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 15th, 2020 8:52 PM