Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Black Youth Led Oakland Juneteenth Protest
|Friday June 19
|4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Protest
|Black Youth for the People's Liberation
DeFremery Park
1651 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607
For more event information: http://www.by4pl.org/juneteenth-2020-youth...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 15th, 2020 8:52 PM
