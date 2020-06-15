top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/19/2020
Black Youth Led Oakland Juneteenth Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 19
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Youth for the People's Liberation
Location Details
DeFremery Park
1651 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607
As we continue to heal and protect ourselves from the racialized impacts of the corona virus, police forces around the country, and right here in our city, continue to act as judge, jury and executioner of Black and Brown people despite consistent demonstrations of national and international outrage. This Juneteenth, on the historic holiday of African freedom from slavery in the U.S., the organizers of this Juneteenth youth march & rally led by Black teens ask: “Are we truly free?” This event is for young people to speak out on this very topic. We will have poets, singers, and local activists present to discuss what’s next. We are prioritizing the voices of Black youth, but all are welcome at this event. Please wear a mask.
sm_img_5830.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: http://www.by4pl.org/juneteenth-2020-youth...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 15th, 2020 8:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code