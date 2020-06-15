From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Defund OPD: Action Alert
Today in the early morning, a broad coalition of organizations — including APTP — held a series of coordinated actions to “wake-up” City Councilmembers at their homes and demand they #DefundOPD and #DefendBlackLife.
|
GOOD NEWS: we got Councilmember Gallo to verbally commit to a $150 million cut at this morning's action outside of his house!
Now we have to do everything we can to hold Gallo and the rest of Oakland city leadership accountable to the people's demands: DEFUND OPD AND INVEST IN COMMUNITIES!
We need you to send emails, call, show up at the next city council meetings and more.
