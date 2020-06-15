



Spurred by the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Steven Taylor, Dujuan Armstrong, and too many other Black lives taken by police, tens of thousands of Oaklanders have taken to the streets to demand that the City #DefundOPD.



Yet Libby Schaaf continues to dig her heels in and say she will not do it, but instead will waste more of our dollars on police reforms.



*Note: when drafting your email, make sure to add your own unique subject line, and for best results, a short personalized message at the very top of your email.



Oakland is in the middle of its mid-cycle Budget Revision. We have an opportunity RIGHT NOW to reduce the police budget. Join us in demanding that Libby Schaaf and the Oakland City Council: Reduce OPD’s allocation from the General Fund by 50% (roughly $150 Million);

Disallow unauthorized overtime by OPD;

Invest in housing, jobs, youth programs, restorative justice, mental health workers and other services that actually keep the community safe. 50% is only the first step. Our ultimate goal is to disband and abolish OPD.



Why? We’ve seen reforms tried: body cameras, cultural competency trainings, implicit bias trainings, crisis intervention trainings, oversight bodies, reports and studies. Nothing has worked.



That's because the very foundation of policing doesn’t work. If police, policing, and incarceration kept us safe, we would be the safest country in the world because we criminalize and incarcerate more people than any other country on the planet.



The People of Oakland are sick of seeing OPD's budget bloated, while every other service in our city that could actually keep us safe — like housing, healthcare, education, and youth programs — get starved.



It is time to divest from the police and invest in the people. We Keep Us Safe.