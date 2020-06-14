From the Open-Publishing Calendar
LWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talk about why their union is stopping work on Juneteenth on the west coast and the fight against racism and the system that perpetrates it.
Trent Willis president of ILWU Local 10 and Keith Shanklin, president of ILWU Local 34 talk about the labor community rally and march on Juneteenth June 19, 2020 in the port of Oakland starting at the Port of Oakland and marching to Oscar Grant Plaza next to Oakland City Hall.
They discuss the systemic racism against Black and Brown people and the role of capitalism. They also talk about privatization of the Port of Oakland by A’s billionaire owner John Fisher and the attacks on working people both by the Democrats and Republicans.
Willis calls for the formation of a workers party to represent the interestsof the entire working class.
This interview was done on 6/13/20
Additional media
"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police Terror
https://youtu.be/V7Kbu0p-_oA
ILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsDs&t=176s
Committee to Stop Police Terror and End Systemic Racism
Email: stoppoliceterror2020(at)gmail.com
Twitter: #juneteenthSPT
Instagram: @juneteenthSPT
Website: http://www.juneteenthspt.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
