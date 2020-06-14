LWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jun 14th, 2020 2:19 PM

ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talk about why their union is stopping work on Juneteenth on the west coast and the fight against racism and the system that perpetrates it.