Chris Krohn & Drew Glover - Interview - May 29, 2020 by John Malkin

Sunday Jun 14th, 2020 1:44 PM

Interview with former Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, recently recalled in March, 2020.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/06/14/chris___drew_may_29_2020_-_indymedia_edit_1.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

In this in-depth audio interview former Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover discuss the police murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd on May 25 and the local and international protests and uprisings sparked by the killing that continue currently. The two also discuss the pandemic and the successful recall efforts that removed Krohn and Glover from political office. This interview was recorded on May 29, 2020 and was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.