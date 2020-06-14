From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Chris Krohn & Drew Glover - Interview - May 29, 2020
Interview with former Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, recently recalled in March, 2020.
Listen now:
In this in-depth audio interview former Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover discuss the police murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd on May 25 and the local and international protests and uprisings sparked by the killing that continue currently. The two also discuss the pandemic and the successful recall efforts that removed Krohn and Glover from political office. This interview was recorded on May 29, 2020 and was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network