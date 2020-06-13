



What: Rally and Press Conference To Demand Protection of Workers From Covid-19 & Failure of Newsom & Cal-OSHA To Do It’s Job



When: Monday June 15, 2020 2PM



Place: Tesla Plant Fremont



Location:

Tesla North Gate

Industrial Dr & Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538





"Tesla Workers Demand Transparency"



https://facebook.com/events/s/tesla-workers-demand-transpare/708666549952981/?ti=icl



Tesla refuses to be transparent with their workers about COVID19 cases in their Fremont factory keeping them in the dark.



Just recently the Washington Post reported at least four workers on the company’s main Model S/X assembly line tested positive for coronavirus. Yet, not one health inspector from CalOSHA has set foot at Tesla.



We are demanding to know COVID19 cases in the factory.



We demand the factory closes for at least 24 hrs and performs proper sanitation of the contact areas.



We Demand paid sick leave for all affected workers.



We demand the Governor sends CalOSHA to perform proper inspections of the factory.



Physical Distancing At Rally/ Press Conference

Jail Musk-Workers Health & Safety First/Lives Over Profit

Equal Justice For ALL





On Monday June 15th, the Workers Solidarity Action Network WSAN, Norcal Dandelion Collective and others will be having a rally and press conference at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California calling for the arrest and jailing of the owner Elon Musk for putting the workers of the plant in danger of their lives. Workers are getting contaminated and the company is refusing to release any information about the number or locations at the plant.



This is an outrage and contrary to tracing and basic public health policy but Cal-OSHA and Governor Newsom is allowing a dangerous healthcare emergency to potentially sicken and kill many workers and their families and the communities where they live.



Many of these workers are Blacks, Latinos and immigrants who face the some of the worst working conditions in California with 72 hour forced shifts with with no union or human rights.



Musk also flagrantly violated the Alameda shelter in place order and put workers back to work without proper health and safety protection and now workers are becoming contaminated. The company is also refusing to release any information to the workers or the public about the contamination. Is Musk Above The Law?



Tesla workers have been ordered to return to work without proper protection and coerced to work even though they fear for their health and their families because of the failure of Musk to provide proper procedures. They also have supposedly enforced safety regulations with the Fremont police backed by Governor Newsom. What a farce.



Billionaire union busting Elon Musk has a long history of illegally covering up injuries in the plant, massive felony workers comp fraud and union busting to prevent the workers having a collective voice.



Newsom and the DIR have allowed Musk to get away with these crimes because he apparently believes that Elon Musk doesn't have to abide by the same laws that working people have to follow.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has also starved Cal-OSHA of funding and there have been NO physical inspections of the plant despite the many concerns of workers.



He has at the same time provided $85 million to non-profits in California to help agriculutural workers but has refused to fully staff Cal-OSHA with inspectors who can speak Spanish and enforce the health and safety laws in the fields and in our plants and offices.



Despite the threat to all workers California and calls by the entire labor movement, Newsom has refused to hire more inspectors.



There are less than 200 inspectors for California’s 18 million workers. In fact. there is a shortage at the Fremont office.

The Fremont District Office only has 4 filled CSHO positions out of eleven (11), so that is a vacancy rate of 64%. The Fremont Office would have to be supported by CSHOs from other District Offices in Region I, but the overall vacancy rate in the region is 36% and all the other offices have substantial vacancies.



We demand that Musk be held personally responsible, jailed and charged with violating health and safety stay in place orders and threatening the health and safety of the workers at the plant, their families and the people of California.



We also call for the immediate emergency hiring of 1,000 inspectors to protect California’s workers. In the midst of this pandemic, Newsom and the Democratic controlled legislature continue to treat the workers of California as expendable on the job.



Equal Justice For All-No More Expendable Workers

Workers and Human Rights First About The Profits of Billionaire Musk

Stop the Cover-up, Billionaires Above The Law?



Norcal Dandelion Collective

https://www.facebook.com/norcal.dandelion.collective/?eid=ARANuRNcN7prnaGp8Lfl011T8NRgQsDZSIuQ-FPDwst9izQ-m7UxTZxQd2XtPKsMg7CGoVJz57EHZt4k



Workers Solidarity Action Network

https://www.facebook.com/workerssolidarityactionnetwork/

United Public Workers For Action



Additional media:



Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com



A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems

https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/



Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule

https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php



Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping

https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3



Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp

https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc



Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule

https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php



Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping

https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3



How Tesla and its doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp,

https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc



Message Sent To Newsom & Top State Officials To Protect CA Workers From Covid-19



Today Worksafe and 70+ labor & community organizations throughout California are sending an urgent message to Governor Newsom & top state officials: Listen to California Workers!



● Achieve Full Staffing of Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA is severely under-resourced making it impossible to respond to hundreds of COVID-19 complaints. Their current response via letter inspection leaves many workers vulnerable. Their inspector vacancy rate as of March 2020 is 20.5 percent. We demand Cal/OSHA achieve full staffing immediately. In the interim, Cal/OSHA should work with city and county health inspectors and deputize labor advocates to respond to the complaints.



Please join us on today as we take to social media to share our demands and uplift stories of workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.



Read and share our coalition demand letter:



