MIDNIGHT MARCH IN THE EAST BAY by Local Black and Brown Students

Saturday Jun 13th, 2020 4:47 PM

Please share these flyers and wait until more info is released on the day of the event!

Where: 925 Area

When: Within the next week (VERY SOON)

Time: MIDNIGHT

Youth organizers are deliberately withholding information so as to avoid police interference. We will post more details onto social media as we come closer to the event. Stay tuned, spread the word, and come in groups. We are calling on the community to show up and bring the revolution to the quiet, white suburbs of the East Bay. It’s time to wake up!

Things to Bring: Masks, Tear Gas solution, Protective Gear, WHITE CANDLES, and ANYTHING you can make noise with (Pots, Pans, Wooden Spoons, etc.)

This is an event that has been organized by Black and Brown student-abolitionists in the East Bay.