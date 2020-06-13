On Sunday June 28th, we will gather to honor LGBTQ freedom fighters who came before us, to call for the liberation of Black, Brown and Indigenous people, and to demonstrate that trans and queer people are in this fight.



It is not enough to demand police out of pride. We want police out of schools, police off our streets, police out of all communities.



Defund, Dismantle, and Abolish the police!



We are organizing a time and place. But we want you to make this day your own. Create a contingent of your beautiful queer neighbors, lovers and community members. Bring your motorcycles, cars, strollers, trucks, bikes, and feet. Bring offerings, gifts, dance, music, debauchery, spirit, whatever you have to share.



We call on all queer communities and our accomplices that are fighting for a future without white supremacy and the structures that support it. Join us in streets so we can reclaim Pride!



Sunday June 28th 2020

19th and Dolores, San Francisco

Gather at Noon. March at 2.

Wear a mask. No collaboration with police.



*This event is being called for by an autonomous multiracial group of trans and queer friends and comrades from all sides of The Bay.*