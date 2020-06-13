



Livestream:



Zoom:



This country has a serious, deadly, and racist police brutality problem, but even in the most extreme cases officers are rarely held accountable -- in part because of Qualified Immunity, a doctrine created by the Supreme Court decades ago. In practice, Qualified Immunity makes it nearly impossible for victims of police violence to hold officers accountable for even the most egregious misconduct. It also makes systemic change less likely by insulating cities and states from paying for their failures to prevent violence.



Qualified Immunity has to end, and it has to end now!



This Monday (June 15) at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET), join Rep. Ayanna Pressley and leading advocates and experts from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights,

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Emory Law, Columbia University,

Constitutional Accountability Center, Center for Popular Democracy, and Demand Justice

for a conversation about Qualified Immunity -- and what we can do as we work to end this Supreme Court-created doctrine.



This conversation is the fifth in a series of digital roundtables about the threat posed by the Supreme Court to our democracy and our rights. This series brings together policy experts, elected officials, and activists on the front lines to explain what's at stake and what we can do

to fight back, even from our couches.



Organizations & Universities:



Demand Justice

Center for Popular Democracy

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

Constitutional Accountability Center

Emory University School of Law

Columbia University Law School

DEMAND JUSTICE: 'A Supreme Court Briefing' Series



Webinar 1: Hands Off My Birth Control: A Supreme Court Briefing

--Panel discusses the Supreme Court's latest case on reproductive freedom & how we can come together to say #HandsOffMyBC

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/564065411151265/



Webinar 2: Where Are Trump's Tax Returns? A Supreme Court Briefing

--Panel discussion: there is only one thing blocking investigators from accessing

Trump’s tax returns — and it’s this hijacked Supreme Court.

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/276357053520606/



Webinar 3: Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing

--Panel discusses how Trump’s hijacked Supreme Court is considering ending DACA , which would put nearly 700,000 people, including thousands of health care workers, at risk of deportation and displacement.

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/4101523103221936/



Webinar 4: Protect LGBTQ Workers: A Supreme Court Briefing

--Panel discuses Supreme Court cases where rulings could take away federal protection from millions of LGBTQ+ Americans and allow them to be fired from their jobs because of whom they love or how they identify

