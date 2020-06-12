Sun, Jun 14, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Why Did Minneapolis Explode?
Our comrade Gerald Smith, co-founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality and State Repression (OGC), will explore the roots of rebellion sparked by the police murder of George Floyd. Together with other members of the OGC, we will discuss current developments in that globalized rebellion.
LOG-IN INFORMATION AT ICSSMARX.ORG
About the Institute
The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library (ICSSMARX) was formed to further the Library's goals of preserving our written heritage, as well as supporting emerging struggles for racial and gender equality, and for Socialism. The members of ICSS are active in different aspects of peopleճ struggles in the Bay Area and globally. Some are affiliated with specific political parties and tendencies, others are not. We respect one another, but we do not necessarily agree on all issues. Accordingly, the opinions expressed in our lectures, workshops, and publications are those of the authors only and do not represent a group consensus on the issues discussed. We are united, however, in our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past. As a group, we continue to draw inspiration from the work of Karl Marx, including his Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach:
The philosophers have only interpreted the world,
in various ways; the point is to change it.
