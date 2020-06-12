From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Taking a Knee for Change: Say Their Names
|Date
|Saturday June 13
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|ResistanceSF
|Location Details
|Meet at Rockridge BART - March to Sproul Plaza in Berkeley
