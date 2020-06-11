There will be a youth-led march for justice on June 12 from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Meet up at City Hall.
Bring signs, water, please wear a mask and practice 6 feet apart.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
|Friday June 12
|4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Protest
|SF NAACP Youth Council
San Francisco City Hall | 1 Dr. Carlton Goodlett Pl., San Francisco, CA
Civic Center, San Francisco
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/youth-march-for-ju...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 6:09 PM
