

Give the World a Reason to Party!

Demand Trump/Pence Out Now!

#BunkerBirthday



What is the Fitting Way to “Celebrate” Trump’s Birthday? Tell him Boy BYE! Tell him to "pack up your KKK hood, gather up your white supremacist fascist regime and GTFO of the White House NOW!"



Protests in Lafayette Park, DC and around the country.



In San Francisco: June 14, 12 noon, gather at Powell and Market. March to 555 California.



Trump is part owner of the big tower, and we will gather at the “banker’s heart”,

https://www.artandarchitecture-sf.com/bankers-heart.html,



to say #BunkerBirthday #boybye #BunkerBoy #trumppenceoutnow.



On the first day of mass protests in DC, Trump hid himself away in his underground bunker out of fear of the people’s power. This fascist regime poses a catastrophic danger to the whole world, and the whole world will take heart if we rise to another level of determined resistance.



Our power is in the streets! We have begun, but should we fail to see it through, this and every struggle for justice will be set back. If we succeed – and we can succeed – we can begin to force the boots of violent oppressors off the necks of our brothers and sisters. Let us change the course of history, not for ourselves alone but for all humanity.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 5:26 PM