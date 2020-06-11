top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 6/14/2020
Give Trump a Birthday to Remember!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 14
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Location Details
Powell & Market, San Francisco
Give Trump a Birthday to Remember!
Give the World a Reason to Party!
Demand Trump/Pence Out Now!
#BunkerBirthday

What is the Fitting Way to “Celebrate” Trump’s Birthday? Tell him Boy BYE! Tell him to "pack up your KKK hood, gather up your white supremacist fascist regime and GTFO of the White House NOW!"

Protests in Lafayette Park, DC and around the country.

In San Francisco: June 14, 12 noon, gather at Powell and Market. March to 555 California.

Trump is part owner of the big tower, and we will gather at the “banker’s heart”,
https://www.artandarchitecture-sf.com/bankers-heart.html,

to say #BunkerBirthday #boybye #BunkerBoy #trumppenceoutnow.

On the first day of mass protests in DC, Trump hid himself away in his underground bunker out of fear of the people’s power. This fascist regime poses a catastrophic danger to the whole world, and the whole world will take heart if we rise to another level of determined resistance.

Our power is in the streets! We have begun, but should we fail to see it through, this and every struggle for justice will be set back. If we succeed – and we can succeed – we can begin to force the boots of violent oppressors off the necks of our brothers and sisters. Let us change the course of history, not for ourselves alone but for all humanity.

This nightmare must end. The Trump/Pence regime must go! In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.
sm_103957722_2387970291496973_7605936246424556503_o.jpg
original image (809x679)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2322396888...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 5:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code