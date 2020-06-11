Youth leaders in Los Altos, Mountain View and Sunnyvale have teamed up with activists in East Palo Alto to hold a protest in EPA on Friday, June 12th, calling out Amazon, Facebook, and the tech giants that not only gentrify communities but also that profit off of the criminal injustice system.



Facebook has given 9 million dollars recently to expand the corrupt, racist Menlo Park Police Department.



Amazon has billions of dollars of contracts with the police, prisons, ICE, and the military.



Join us to call for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all victims of police brutality, and to protest the tech corporations that support and profit off the police/prison industrial complex.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 11:15 AM