|Eliminate School Police in Oakland: March & Car Caravan
|Sunday June 14
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Eliminate School Police - We Keep Us Safe
|Meet at La Escuelita for march and car caravan to Lakeview Elementary, Oakland, CA.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 10:10 AM
