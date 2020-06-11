Join us to protest for Brianna Colombo
On June 6th, CHP murdered her boyfriend, Erik Salgado, and shot Brianna while she is four months pregnant. CHP is hiding her while they get their story straight. She hasn’t been able to talk to anyone, not even her parents.
#DefundPolice #TuLuchaEsMiLucha #YourStruggleIsMyStruggle
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 6/11/2020
|#LetBriannaSpeak #Justice4ErikSalgado Protest @ Highland Hospital
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 11
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|#LetBriannaSpeak
|Location Details
|
Highland Hospital
Main Entrance
1411 E 31st St
Oakland, CA
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 9:52 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network