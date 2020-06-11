Join us to protest for Brianna Colombo



On June 6th, CHP murdered her boyfriend, Erik Salgado, and shot Brianna while she is four months pregnant. CHP is hiding her while they get their story straight. She hasn’t been able to talk to anyone, not even her parents.



#DefundPolice #TuLuchaEsMiLucha #YourStruggleIsMyStruggle

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 9:52 AM