Is coronavirus Covid-19 stalking residents in Oakland, and Alameda County?
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 12:57 AM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
Is coronavirus Covid-19 stalking residents in Oakland, and Alameda County?

By Lynda Carson - June 11, 2020

Presently, coronavirus Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in Oakland, and Alameda County with 4,033 known cases, and 105 deaths in Alameda County.

Oakland has 1,589 known cases, and the 94601 zip code area in the Fruitvale district is the Covid-19 hot spot zone in Oakland. The virus is spreading incredibly fast at this point in time.

In recent weeks, 11 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the homeless camp near Home Depot in East Oakland. Additionally, 4 employees have tested positive for the virus at McDonalds near 45th St., and Telegraph. Plus 12 workers tested positive for Covid-19 at Cardenas Market on Highland St. There have been 43 residents that have tested positive at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland on Highland St., in addition to 10 deaths or less. Redwood Healthcare Center LLC in Oakland on Highland St., had 29 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19, with 10 or fewer Covid-19 related deaths.

There are many other cases, deaths and outbreaks throughout Alameda County, including a recent outbreak at the St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, where 37 hospital staff members tested positive with Covid-19.

However, the Alameda County Health Department refuses to release the accurate figures for how many people that have been dying in the skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County. The health department has been sued recently by the Bay Area News Group for refusing to disclose the true number of people dying in some of the death camps known as skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County.


Is the coronavirus Covid-19 stalking people in Oakland, and Alameda County?


As I have been trying to understand Covid-19, I wondered if the virus could think somehow, trying to figure out how it can infect us easier.

Then after searching, I found an older article about a virus expert named Michael Lai.

According to Michael Lai, a coronavirus expert, Lai believes that viruses can think. “Viruses are very intelligent. They can think. They do things that we do not expect. They adapt to the environment. They change themselves in order to survive,” said Lai, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.”

Apparently, not only can the coronavirus Covid-19 virus think, but it has figured out how to kill some people easier than others.

As an example, according to a recent report with The Lancet, there is a growing body of evidence showing that the outcomes for people being infected by the virus are better for people who do not have a vitamin D deficiency.

Reportedly in The Lancet, “black and minority ethnic people—who are more likely to have vitamin D deficiency because they have darker skin—seem to be worse affected than white people by COVID-19. For example, data from the UK Office for National Statistics shows that black people in England and Wales are more than four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than are white people.”

When I wondered if Covid-19 affects people with different blood types, I dug up some reports that seemed real interesting after doing some searches.

Reportedly, “A new, preliminary study has found correlations between blood type and the likelihood of being hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the authors, people with type A blood might be more at risk than those with other blood types. They also found that the proportion of people with blood type O was significantly lower among the group with COVID-19 than among the general population.”

So, it appears that some people have a better chance surviving the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic better than others, despite their age or health conditions.

Regardless, the virus is smart, and can infect one another persons as it is floating through the air, even when people are around 13 feet apart. The virus eventually, drops to the floor if it does not stick to something.

The virus reportedly can stick to the bottoms of peoples shoes, and can be brought into peoples homes that way. The virus can even live and multiply in peoples shoes from what the reports are stating in the reports.

The virus can also survive in water for days and weeks, and it appears that it can stick to just about anything. It can live on some items longer than on other items until it dissipates.

Covid-19 Symptoms:

Reportedly, “People who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms follow a fairly regular pattern.

According to the report, "On day one, the person often runs a fever and experiences muscle pain, fatigue, and a dry or unproductive cough. By day five their breathing is labored, and by day seven they may be hospitalized.

Day eight is when the situation can turn dire, as fluid starts filling the lungs and blocking oxygen flow, a condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome. That fluid shows up with a telltale "ground glass" look on X-ray scans of the lungs.

The pattern of critical cases is alarming to clinicians, and something they're still trying to grasp: It's not just people with apparent risk factors like smoking and chronic illnesses who get severely ill — it's also young and seemingly healthy people.
The virus may replicate quickly enough to trigger the immune system very suddenly instead of gradually, causing it to go "berserk," a virologist told The Washington Post.

In addition to damage caused by the virus, inflammation may further open up lung capillaries and cause them to leak more — causing fluid to quickly build up in the lungs, cut oxygen flow, and strain most organs in the body, including the heart, which must work harder.

The virus also seems highly correlated with blood clots and strokes. It's not yet clear why, though one explanation is that the virus may be attacking blood cells. Neurological symptoms are also a seemingly common but poorly understood issue.”


Tracking The Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic in Alameda County, and Oakland:

Alameda County:

April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths

April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths

April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths

April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths

April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths

April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths

April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths

April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths

May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths

May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths

May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths

May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths

May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths

May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths

May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths

May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths

May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths

May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths

May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths

May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths

May 23 - Alameda County 2,767 cases - 92 deaths

May 26 - Alameda County - 2,986 cases - 93 deaths

May 31 - Alameda County - 3,390 cases - 96 deaths

June 1 - Alameda County - 3,470 cases - 96 deaths

June 2 - Alameda County - 3,515 cases - 97 deaths

June 5 - Alameda County - 3,725 cases - 101 deaths

June 7 - Alameda County - 3,874 cases - 101 deaths

June 8 - Alameda County - 3,945 cases - 101 deaths

June 10 - Alameda County - 4,033 cases - 105 deaths

City of Oakland:

April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases

April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases.

April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases

April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases

April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases

April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases

April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases

April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases

April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases

May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases

May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases

May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases

May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases

May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases

May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases

May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases

May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases

May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases

May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases

May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases

May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases

May 23 - Oakland - 936 cases

May 26 - Oakland - 1,031 cases

May 31 - Oakland - 1,183 cases

June 1 - Oakland - 1,229 cases

June 2 - Oakland - 1,267 cases

June 5 - Oakland - 1,391 cases

June 7 - Oakland -1,491 cases

June 8 - Oakland - 1,515 cases

June 10 - Oakland - 1,589 cases

As the coronavirus Covid-19 continues to spread as people are out protesting, and as the economy is being opened up faster and faster, it appears that there is no end in sight to the numbers of people getting sick, and dying from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

