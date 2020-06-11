From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Is coronavirus Covid-19 stalking residents in Oakland, and Alameda County?
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:
Is coronavirus Covid-19 stalking residents in Oakland, and Alameda County?
By Lynda Carson - June 11, 2020
Presently, coronavirus Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in Oakland, and Alameda County with 4,033 known cases, and 105 deaths in Alameda County.
Oakland has 1,589 known cases, and the 94601 zip code area in the Fruitvale district is the Covid-19 hot spot zone in Oakland. The virus is spreading incredibly fast at this point in time.
In recent weeks, 11 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the homeless camp near Home Depot in East Oakland. Additionally, 4 employees have tested positive for the virus at McDonalds near 45th St., and Telegraph. Plus 12 workers tested positive for Covid-19 at Cardenas Market on Highland St. There have been 43 residents that have tested positive at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland on Highland St., in addition to 10 deaths or less. Redwood Healthcare Center LLC in Oakland on Highland St., had 29 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19, with 10 or fewer Covid-19 related deaths.
There are many other cases, deaths and outbreaks throughout Alameda County, including a recent outbreak at the St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, where 37 hospital staff members tested positive with Covid-19.
However, the Alameda County Health Department refuses to release the accurate figures for how many people that have been dying in the skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County. The health department has been sued recently by the Bay Area News Group for refusing to disclose the true number of people dying in some of the death camps known as skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County.
Is the coronavirus Covid-19 stalking people in Oakland, and Alameda County?
As I have been trying to understand Covid-19, I wondered if the virus could think somehow, trying to figure out how it can infect us easier.
Then after searching, I found an older article about a virus expert named Michael Lai.
According to Michael Lai, a coronavirus expert, Lai believes that viruses can think. “Viruses are very intelligent. They can think. They do things that we do not expect. They adapt to the environment. They change themselves in order to survive,” said Lai, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.”
Apparently, not only can the coronavirus Covid-19 virus think, but it has figured out how to kill some people easier than others.
As an example, according to a recent report with The Lancet, there is a growing body of evidence showing that the outcomes for people being infected by the virus are better for people who do not have a vitamin D deficiency.
Reportedly in The Lancet, “black and minority ethnic people—who are more likely to have vitamin D deficiency because they have darker skin—seem to be worse affected than white people by COVID-19. For example, data from the UK Office for National Statistics shows that black people in England and Wales are more than four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than are white people.”
When I wondered if Covid-19 affects people with different blood types, I dug up some reports that seemed real interesting after doing some searches.
Reportedly, “A new, preliminary study has found correlations between blood type and the likelihood of being hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the authors, people with type A blood might be more at risk than those with other blood types. They also found that the proportion of people with blood type O was significantly lower among the group with COVID-19 than among the general population.”
So, it appears that some people have a better chance surviving the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic better than others, despite their age or health conditions.
Regardless, the virus is smart, and can infect one another persons as it is floating through the air, even when people are around 13 feet apart. The virus eventually, drops to the floor if it does not stick to something.
The virus reportedly can stick to the bottoms of peoples shoes, and can be brought into peoples homes that way. The virus can even live and multiply in peoples shoes from what the reports are stating in the reports.
The virus can also survive in water for days and weeks, and it appears that it can stick to just about anything. It can live on some items longer than on other items until it dissipates.
Covid-19 Symptoms:
Reportedly, “People who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms follow a fairly regular pattern.
According to the report, "On day one, the person often runs a fever and experiences muscle pain, fatigue, and a dry or unproductive cough. By day five their breathing is labored, and by day seven they may be hospitalized.
Day eight is when the situation can turn dire, as fluid starts filling the lungs and blocking oxygen flow, a condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome. That fluid shows up with a telltale "ground glass" look on X-ray scans of the lungs.
The pattern of critical cases is alarming to clinicians, and something they're still trying to grasp: It's not just people with apparent risk factors like smoking and chronic illnesses who get severely ill — it's also young and seemingly healthy people.
The virus may replicate quickly enough to trigger the immune system very suddenly instead of gradually, causing it to go "berserk," a virologist told The Washington Post.
In addition to damage caused by the virus, inflammation may further open up lung capillaries and cause them to leak more — causing fluid to quickly build up in the lungs, cut oxygen flow, and strain most organs in the body, including the heart, which must work harder.
The virus also seems highly correlated with blood clots and strokes. It's not yet clear why, though one explanation is that the virus may be attacking blood cells. Neurological symptoms are also a seemingly common but poorly understood issue.”
Tracking The Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic in Alameda County, and Oakland:
Alameda County:
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths
May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths
May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths
May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths
May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths
May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths
May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths
May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths
May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths
May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths
May 23 - Alameda County 2,767 cases - 92 deaths
May 26 - Alameda County - 2,986 cases - 93 deaths
May 31 - Alameda County - 3,390 cases - 96 deaths
June 1 - Alameda County - 3,470 cases - 96 deaths
June 2 - Alameda County - 3,515 cases - 97 deaths
June 5 - Alameda County - 3,725 cases - 101 deaths
June 7 - Alameda County - 3,874 cases - 101 deaths
June 8 - Alameda County - 3,945 cases - 101 deaths
June 10 - Alameda County - 4,033 cases - 105 deaths
City of Oakland:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases.
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases
May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases
May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases
May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases
May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases
May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases
May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases
May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases
May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases
May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases
May 23 - Oakland - 936 cases
May 26 - Oakland - 1,031 cases
May 31 - Oakland - 1,183 cases
June 1 - Oakland - 1,229 cases
June 2 - Oakland - 1,267 cases
June 5 - Oakland - 1,391 cases
June 7 - Oakland -1,491 cases
June 8 - Oakland - 1,515 cases
June 10 - Oakland - 1,589 cases
As the coronavirus Covid-19 continues to spread as people are out protesting, and as the economy is being opened up faster and faster, it appears that there is no end in sight to the numbers of people getting sick, and dying from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - June 11, 2020
Presently, coronavirus Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in Oakland, and Alameda County with 4,033 known cases, and 105 deaths in Alameda County.
Oakland has 1,589 known cases, and the 94601 zip code area in the Fruitvale district is the Covid-19 hot spot zone in Oakland. The virus is spreading incredibly fast at this point in time.
In recent weeks, 11 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the homeless camp near Home Depot in East Oakland. Additionally, 4 employees have tested positive for the virus at McDonalds near 45th St., and Telegraph. Plus 12 workers tested positive for Covid-19 at Cardenas Market on Highland St. There have been 43 residents that have tested positive at the Excell Health Care Center in Oakland on Highland St., in addition to 10 deaths or less. Redwood Healthcare Center LLC in Oakland on Highland St., had 29 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19, with 10 or fewer Covid-19 related deaths.
There are many other cases, deaths and outbreaks throughout Alameda County, including a recent outbreak at the St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, where 37 hospital staff members tested positive with Covid-19.
However, the Alameda County Health Department refuses to release the accurate figures for how many people that have been dying in the skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County. The health department has been sued recently by the Bay Area News Group for refusing to disclose the true number of people dying in some of the death camps known as skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County.
Is the coronavirus Covid-19 stalking people in Oakland, and Alameda County?
As I have been trying to understand Covid-19, I wondered if the virus could think somehow, trying to figure out how it can infect us easier.
Then after searching, I found an older article about a virus expert named Michael Lai.
According to Michael Lai, a coronavirus expert, Lai believes that viruses can think. “Viruses are very intelligent. They can think. They do things that we do not expect. They adapt to the environment. They change themselves in order to survive,” said Lai, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.”
Apparently, not only can the coronavirus Covid-19 virus think, but it has figured out how to kill some people easier than others.
As an example, according to a recent report with The Lancet, there is a growing body of evidence showing that the outcomes for people being infected by the virus are better for people who do not have a vitamin D deficiency.
Reportedly in The Lancet, “black and minority ethnic people—who are more likely to have vitamin D deficiency because they have darker skin—seem to be worse affected than white people by COVID-19. For example, data from the UK Office for National Statistics shows that black people in England and Wales are more than four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than are white people.”
When I wondered if Covid-19 affects people with different blood types, I dug up some reports that seemed real interesting after doing some searches.
Reportedly, “A new, preliminary study has found correlations between blood type and the likelihood of being hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the authors, people with type A blood might be more at risk than those with other blood types. They also found that the proportion of people with blood type O was significantly lower among the group with COVID-19 than among the general population.”
So, it appears that some people have a better chance surviving the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic better than others, despite their age or health conditions.
Regardless, the virus is smart, and can infect one another persons as it is floating through the air, even when people are around 13 feet apart. The virus eventually, drops to the floor if it does not stick to something.
The virus reportedly can stick to the bottoms of peoples shoes, and can be brought into peoples homes that way. The virus can even live and multiply in peoples shoes from what the reports are stating in the reports.
The virus can also survive in water for days and weeks, and it appears that it can stick to just about anything. It can live on some items longer than on other items until it dissipates.
Covid-19 Symptoms:
Reportedly, “People who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms follow a fairly regular pattern.
According to the report, "On day one, the person often runs a fever and experiences muscle pain, fatigue, and a dry or unproductive cough. By day five their breathing is labored, and by day seven they may be hospitalized.
Day eight is when the situation can turn dire, as fluid starts filling the lungs and blocking oxygen flow, a condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome. That fluid shows up with a telltale "ground glass" look on X-ray scans of the lungs.
The pattern of critical cases is alarming to clinicians, and something they're still trying to grasp: It's not just people with apparent risk factors like smoking and chronic illnesses who get severely ill — it's also young and seemingly healthy people.
The virus may replicate quickly enough to trigger the immune system very suddenly instead of gradually, causing it to go "berserk," a virologist told The Washington Post.
In addition to damage caused by the virus, inflammation may further open up lung capillaries and cause them to leak more — causing fluid to quickly build up in the lungs, cut oxygen flow, and strain most organs in the body, including the heart, which must work harder.
The virus also seems highly correlated with blood clots and strokes. It's not yet clear why, though one explanation is that the virus may be attacking blood cells. Neurological symptoms are also a seemingly common but poorly understood issue.”
Tracking The Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic in Alameda County, and Oakland:
Alameda County:
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
May 7 - Alameda County 1,917 cases - 67 deaths
May 10 - Alameda County 2,064 cases - 71 deaths
May 11 - Alameda County 2,101 cases - 71 deaths
May 12 - Alameda County 2,133 cases - 74 deaths
May 14 - Alameda County 2,234 cases - 79 deaths
May 15 - Alameda County 2,300 cases - 82 deaths
May 17 - Alameda County 2,392 cases - 83 deaths
May 19 - Alameda County 2,522 cases - 86 deaths
May 20 - Alameda County 2,560 cases - 88 deaths
May 21 - Alameda County 2,609 cases - 90 deaths
May 23 - Alameda County 2,767 cases - 92 deaths
May 26 - Alameda County - 2,986 cases - 93 deaths
May 31 - Alameda County - 3,390 cases - 96 deaths
June 1 - Alameda County - 3,470 cases - 96 deaths
June 2 - Alameda County - 3,515 cases - 97 deaths
June 5 - Alameda County - 3,725 cases - 101 deaths
June 7 - Alameda County - 3,874 cases - 101 deaths
June 8 - Alameda County - 3,945 cases - 101 deaths
June 10 - Alameda County - 4,033 cases - 105 deaths
City of Oakland:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases.
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
May 7 - Oakland - 594 cases
May 10 - Oakland - 656 cases
May 11 - Oakland - 665 cases
May 12 - Oakland - 667 cases
May 14 - Oakland - 710 cases
May 15 - Oakland - 749 cases
May 17 - Oakland - 795 cases
May 19 - Oakland - 841 cases
May 20 - Oakland - 849 cases
May 21 - Oakland - 874 cases
May 23 - Oakland - 936 cases
May 26 - Oakland - 1,031 cases
May 31 - Oakland - 1,183 cases
June 1 - Oakland - 1,229 cases
June 2 - Oakland - 1,267 cases
June 5 - Oakland - 1,391 cases
June 7 - Oakland -1,491 cases
June 8 - Oakland - 1,515 cases
June 10 - Oakland - 1,589 cases
As the coronavirus Covid-19 continues to spread as people are out protesting, and as the economy is being opened up faster and faster, it appears that there is no end in sight to the numbers of people getting sick, and dying from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network