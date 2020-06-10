Dear siblings, these times are a great call for change.



As mindfulness practitioners, we can breathe for others who cannot. Let's bring the practice of peaceful compassionate nonviolence to the streets; to listen, to follow, and support black people.



As Thich Nhat Hanh once said: "Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."



Together we can walk in peace, love, compassion and awareness.



Sunday June 14

10:30 am Sit

11:00 am Walk

11:30 pm Listening Circle



What:

mindful sitting, walking, & listening circle In the the style of the Plum Village tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh



Why:

to bring the practice of compassion, peace & deep listening to the streets and public spaces so that ‘black lives matter’ may truly manifest throughout all societies and cultures.



Who:

diverse Buddhist groups, interfaith community, everyone



When:

Sunday, June 7 10:30am - 12:30



Where:

Civic Center Plaza (McAllister & Polk)



How:

we will maintain 6ft distancing and wear face masks.



Signs encouraged. Please remember the intention behind this practice, e.g.:

“Buddhist for Black Lives Matters”

“Standing up for Injustice by Sitting down”

“Peace, Love, Justice”

“Awareness of suffering”

“Listening with an open heart to black people”

“Nonviolent Action is the action” “

“The essence of nonviolence is love”

"Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."

“Entre los individuos como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno, es la paz”



-----

Queridas hermanas y hermanos, estos tiempos son un importante llamado para el cambio.



Como practicantes de mindfulness, podemos respirar por aquellos que no pueden.



LLevemos nuestra práctica pacífica de compasión no-violenta a las calles.



Como Thich Nhat Hanh dijo (traduccion) : "Acción no-violenta, nacida de la consciencia del sufrimiento y nutrida por amor, es la forma mas efectiva de confrontar la adversidad"



Juntos podemos caminar, en paz, amor, compasión y consciencia.



-----

Chères sœurs et chers frères, En tant que pratiquants de la pleine conscience, nous pouvons respirer pour ceux qui ne le peuvent pas.



Descendons dans la rue avec notre pratique pacifiste d’une non-violence pleine de compassion.



Comme Thich Nhat Hanh l’a dit, « l’action non violente, née de la conscience de la souffrance et nourrie par l’amour, est la façon la plus efficace de confronter l’adversité. »



Ensemble, nous pouvons marcher, en paix, amour, compassion et pleine conscience.



-----

Liebe Brüder und Schwestern, diese Zeiten rufen uns zu großen Veränderungen auf.



Als Menschen, die Achtsamkeit praktizieren können wir atmen für diejenigen, die es nicht können.



Lasst uns mit Frieden und Mitgefühl und gewaltlos auf die Straßen ziehen.



So wie es Thich Nhat Hanh sagte: „Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity.“



Zusammen können wir in Frieden, Liebe, Mitgefühl und Bewusstsein marschieren. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2892604289...

