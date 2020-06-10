top
Women's March: A Tough Conversation on White Womanhood & Dismantling Systemic Racism
Date Wednesday June 10
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Online webinar
If we want to dismantle the systemic racism that runs rampant in our communities, we need to take a hard look at history and understand the roles white women play in the system.

This webinar seeks to meet the gravity of the moment we are in: an unprecedented opportunity for white women to understand both the context of our legacies of violence and complicity in white supremacy, as well as the window that remains open for hundreds and thousands of us to be on the right side of history and advance work in support and affirmation of Black life.

PANELISTS:

Caitlin Breedlove, Chief Strategy Officer, Women's March (Moderator)
Liz Theoharis, Co-Chair, Poor People's Campaign
Jenna Arnold, Women's March 2017 organizer and author of Raising Our Hands
Kate Shapiro, Director of Organizing, Women's March
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fWrwVe...

