This protest will be in honor of the many families who have lost a loved one at the hands of the Vallejo Police Department.



Wear black attire.



Please remember to wear your mask.



We will be marching from City Hall to the Police Station at 111 Amador. If you are unable to march, please join us by following the crowd in your vehicle.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 10th, 2020 2:14 AM