Bring noisemakers!!!
Bring water, wear a mask, look after each other
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|From Minneapolis to Santa Cruz, Abolish the Police!
|Wednesday June 10
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Abolish the Police
|Santa Cruz Clock Tower Downtown
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 10th, 2020 1:40 AM
