Black Lives Matter March in Scotts Valley
Black Lives Matter
Scotts Valley
Wednesday, June 10
5pm - Meet at Siltanen Park, march to MacDorsa Park
6pm to 8pm - Open mic, discussions, moment of silence
Wear a mask
Peaceful, educational event
Bring sunscreen and water
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/10/2020
|Black Lives Matter March in Scotts Valley
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 10
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SV BLM March
|Location Details
|
Meet at Siltanen Park, 127 Vine Hill School Road, Scotts Valley
March to MacDorsa Park, 1 Civic Center Drive, Scotts Valley
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 7:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network