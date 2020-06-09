On June 20th 2020, we’re planning a protest to march HIGHWAY 9. Listening to black and other people of color’s voices it has become obvious that a hot spot of racism not only exists in Santa Cruz but Scotts Valley and other surrounding areas.
❕WE WILL BE MEETING AT SLVHS ❕
We are currently looking for people not only to join us, but also set up pit stops for marchers with water and snacks. We are hoping with the help of donations (food, water, etc.) we will be able to make this possible.
PLEASE SHARE THIS TO AS MANY AS POSSIBLE!
❕IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO ATTEND❕
- Please consider donating a case of water or a case of snack bars.
- Pack lightly, the walk/hike is VERY long.
- Wear comfortable clothing and shoes (tennis shoes, hiking shoes, etc.).
- If possible please ride together, the parking is very limited.
- Tell someone OUTSIDE of the protest what you are doing, where you are going, and/or giving them access to track your location. Cell service is very spotty out there.
- Be prepared!
- Consider bringing or making a sign.
- Download signal! We are trying to create a big group chat!
🖤 WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE 🖤
.
.
#blacklivesmatter #blm #santacruz #scottsvalley #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforahmaud #antiracism #endracism #endpolicebrutality #santacruzprotest #protest
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/20/2020
|Black Lives Matter March in San Lorenzo Valley
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 20
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SLV Black Lives Matter March
|Location Details
|
San Lorenzo Valley High School
7105 Hwy 9, Felton
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network