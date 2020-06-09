On June 20th 2020, we’re planning a protest to march HIGHWAY 9. Listening to black and other people of color’s voices it has become obvious that a hot spot of racism not only exists in Santa Cruz but Scotts Valley and other surrounding areas.



❕WE WILL BE MEETING AT SLVHS ❕



We are currently looking for people not only to join us, but also set up pit stops for marchers with water and snacks. We are hoping with the help of donations (food, water, etc.) we will be able to make this possible.



PLEASE SHARE THIS TO AS MANY AS POSSIBLE!

❕IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO ATTEND❕



- Please consider donating a case of water or a case of snack bars.

- Pack lightly, the walk/hike is VERY long.

- Wear comfortable clothing and shoes (tennis shoes, hiking shoes, etc.).

- If possible please ride together, the parking is very limited.

- Tell someone OUTSIDE of the protest what you are doing, where you are going, and/or giving them access to track your location. Cell service is very spotty out there.

- Be prepared!

- Consider bringing or making a sign.

- Download signal! We are trying to create a big group chat!



🖤 WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE 🖤

.

.

#blacklivesmatter #blm #santacruz #scottsvalley #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforahmaud #antiracism #endracism #endpolicebrutality #santacruzprotest #protest Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:36 PM