Racism is a healthcare crisis, but it is also an issue of human rights. As a nurse and an indigenous Mapuche woman I stand against the systemic racism that has been a pandemic in the black community. As union nurses we feel your pain, we hear your voice and we stand with you. BLACK LIVES MATTER!"

Rosa Villarroel, RN, CNA Chief Nurse Representative UCSF Mission-Bay



Join fellow UCSF nurses and frontline workers for an action, including a 'die-in,' to peacefully protest the lack of police accountability and demand justice for our Black, Native American, and Latinx communities and an end to the systematic racism that is at the heart of much of the current crisis.



Where: UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay, 1825 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158 (in front of the Adult Hospital Entrance)



When: 12:30pm to 1pm PT June 13, 2020



“Nurses know that racism is a public health crisis, whether in societal practices that have contributed to the disproportionate COVID-19 deaths of African Americans or the deaths of African Americas at the hands of police. It is incumbent on all of us to work for systemic change.”

CNA/ NNU President Jean Ross, RN, a Minnesota resident



At our national convention in 2018, CNA/ NNU members cited “the pervasive problems of racial, economic, and social injustice that have so stained our nation and undermined the promise of democracy” and re-emphasized that “as nurses, we are dedicated to prevent all forms of illness, protect health, and alleviate human suffering.”



Our Union passed a resolution that pledged NNU to continue to champion “patient advocacy beyond the bedside” by partnering with organizations and communities of color as part of our work to build a wider movement that will fight for a society that cherishes and celebrates our rich diversity.”



“We stand with the Movement for Black Lives Matter in the struggle for racial justice, police brutality in black communities must cease immediately. Nurses are committed to challenging the systemic racism that is endemic in our country.”

CNA/ NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 12:56 PM