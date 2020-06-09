top
Recovery4All Rally
Date Thursday June 11
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRecovery4All/SEIU
Location Details
Water Street Bridge, over the San Lorenzo River, Santa Cruz
If you are feeling safe enough to join a short socially-spaced & health-masked protest rally, please join us this Thursday, as we push toward new ways of addressing budget crises that don't harm the most vulnerable the most - that don't drain the dreams of the next generation.

We Demand a Recovery4All!

The County and City of Santa Cruz are both discussing cuts to public services when our communities need them most.

We refuse to cut our way out of this crisis on the backs of Brown and Black families, children, and seniors.

Join us:

Recovery4All! Rally!

Thursday, June 11th

5:00 p.m.

Water Street Bridge (Between River & Ocean)

Social-spacing & masks required

Let's recover - not back to what was - but towards an equitable future. Make Equity the New Normal!

Sponsored by the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council and SEIU Local 521.
For more event information: https://www.seiu521.org/healthyfuturenow/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 12:44 PM
