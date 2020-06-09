From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Some Questions for Sandy Brown and the City Council
An e-mail sent to Councilmember Sandy Brown will likely result in no action at City Council. More seriously, the Council, which has ultimately control of the police through the City Manager, needs to be forced to confront long-standing SCPD issues that are of a piece with demands on departments across the nation.
TODAY'S COUNCIL MEETING WITH NOTHING ON THE AGENDA REGARDING POLICE MISCONDUCT
The regular Council meeting begins at 2 PM and takes place in ghostly fashion by Zoom with no real meaningful public participation (though this is usually the case during their in-person appearances as well). Oral Communications is at 6 PM.
To call in for the crumbs of 2 minutes speaking time at Oral Communication, check out the phone numbers (and the agenda) at https://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=1365&doctype=AGENDA for the phone numbers.
The on-line agenda has nothing which responds to the protests that have rocked the City in the last two weeks.
This morning I wrote the following letter to Santa Cruz Councilmember Sandy Brown urging her to raise issues. If necessary as emergency resolutions since there's nothing relevant to police misconduct or homeless vulnerability on the agenda.
E-MAIL TO BROWN DEMANDING ACTION
Sandy,
HUFF activists have asked me to ask you
(a) What department could immediately supply drinkable water both to the Benchlands encampment and to the majority of homeless folks outside who are scattered in other encampments throughout the City and significantly in the Pogonip? Activist Alicia Kuhl has recently noted in a facebook appeal to Dr. Newel that previously the City provided water to the brief Benchlands encampment that gave the City pretext to disperse the Ross encampment last year (while not providing legal or adequate shelter alternatives for most). See https://www.facebook.com/alicia.lusterkuhl
(b) To what specific person and at what e-mail address should concerns be addressed to stop the latest City staff attempt to run off vehicular residents on Olive St.? See https://www.change.org/p/city-of-santa-cruz-kjatho-cityofsantacruz-com-help-protect-a-safe-parking-spot-for-people-living-in-their-vehicles?recruiter=5709350&recruited_by_id=f93fc690-aa1d-0130-3d5a-00221967ea1d&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard
(c) Will you be introducing an emergency measure to redirect SCPD funding to City social services and most particularly to eliminate or at least illuminate records of pain compliance holds, use of force, drawn weapons, and multiple police appearances for infraction stops, as well as a ceasefire on sweeps against homeless encampments? The City of Sacramento is reportedly under legal attack because of its continued police abuse against those outside.
(d) Actual stats regarding how many motels in the city actually have unused vacancies, how many vulnerable homeless people are still either on the streets without those motel rooms or in unsafe congregate shelters? How much money remains to that given the City and County for Project Roomkey that has been unused or diverted to other projects?
(e) Will you hold a public meeting to answer concerns street activists have regarding Santa Cruz police behavior this week?
Thanks, Robert
The e-mail is titled "Drinkable water for encampments and other unaddressed issues at today's City Council meeting"
I sent it around 8 am. I've received no response.
Brown has the option to raise any issue as an emergency matter (though it requires additional votes and an emergency finding).
She and other Councilmembers need to be confronted where they work and where they live to demand they take action. Massed people power finally provides the voice that deaf politicians have to hear whether they want to or not these days.
MAYOR CUMMINGS SETS THE AGENDA, CAN CALL MEETINGS
Cummings elected with Progressive student and tenant votes betrayed his constituency. Witness his long silence on the Glover and Krohn recalls, his refusal to press for just eviction protections or even landlord data, the sell-out of the homeless repeatedly, and his refusal to hold police accountable for fences, sweeps, and a roster of abuses (See "Rein in the SCPD with Real Community Controls" at https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/06/04/scan_20200604.pdf.
His recent postures to "cool protester anger at the police station and "bending a knee" with Chief Mills are more acts of betrayal attempting to co-opt a vital movement.
Of course, the real power in the city is City Manager Martin Bernal, who will never be held accountable until the community votes with its feet and voices to do so.
