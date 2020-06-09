top
Thirty Thursday Virtual Concert
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 02
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center
Emailcynthia [at] ecologycenter.org
Phone9254219574
Location Details
Livestream Facebook Live Virtual Concert
You’re invited to join the Ecology Center for a virtual concert benefit on Facebook Live, highlighting many of the performers and musicians who would have joined with us in community at North Berkeley Farmers’ Market Thirsty Thursdays, Earth Day 2020, and at the Downtown Berkeley Farmers’ Market Salsa Festival.
This is a free livestream community event co-hosted by North Shattuck Association filled with music and entertainment with keynote presenters from the Ecology Centers’ programs and local community leaders. Any donations will go to support the costs to host the event and to support Ecology Center Programs.
Enjoy an evening of music that spans genres. From the traditional Vietnamese modes, jazz improvisations and harmonies of Rebirth Canal’s Camille Mai to a symphony of cellos, fiddles,flutes, viola harp and more by the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers. Pitch Perfect will astound you as they sing a cappella from 17 different locations in perfect harmony. Enjoy the incredible talent of Jazz pianist Bob Athayde and the exquisite voice and piano of Sin Silver, Two time Grammy Award winner percussionist Christian Pepin y su Orquesta Bembe will astound you with their driving Salsa and Latin Jazz sound. Join us as 10 bands and performers bringing an evening of outstanding entertainment to you.
For more information and to see the complete event listing please visit:

https://ecologycenter.org/ThirstyThursday
sm_assets-thirsty-thursday-virtual_1280x628_r2v1-b.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/ThirstyThursday

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 10:49 AM
