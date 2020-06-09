From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 & 34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action
ILWU 10 president Trent Willis & ILWU 34 president Keith Shanklin talk about the murder of George Floyd and the systemic racist attacks on longshore workers and their families. They also discuss the shutdown of West Coast docks on Juneteenth June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of Blacks and the fight today.
"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police Terror
ILWU local 34 president Trent Willis and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talk about the lynching of George Floyd and how they personally and Black longshore workers have been effected by the reign of terror.
They also talk about what workers and labor need to do to fight back and stop the systemic racism.
Their unions have set up a Committee Against Police Terror and the ILWU will be shutting down all west coast docks on Juneteenth which is on June 19th. They are calling on all other workers and unions to take action on June 19th.
This interview was done by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 6/8/2010
Additional media:
Enough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
ILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsDs&t=176s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
