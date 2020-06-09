top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
"Equality Is the Soul of Liberty" Peaceful Protest in Palo Alto Pt. I
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
Speakers called for major structural change in policing policies, with some protesters demanding defunding of the Palo Alto Police Department at a rally of thousands on June 6. Photos here are of the rally at King Plaza.

Pt. II will feature photos of the 4 mile march through downtown streets Palo Alto neighborhoods.
sm_leo_leung_defund.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Photos by Leo Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

A national movement calling attention to deadly police policies is demanding the demilitarization and defunding of police forces throughout the nation. At a rally in Palo Alto's King Plaza on Saturday, protesters called out loudly for defunding the Palo Alto Police Department, interrupting an uncomfortable looking Mayor Adrian Fine's address for a few minutes. Despite their cries, not a single member of the city council supports defunding the police or pursuing any major structural change that would prevent the kind of harassment that many Black Palo Altans attested to at the June 6 rally of thousands.

Estimates of crowd size ranged from 2,000 to 10,000 in attendance. In any case, the plaza at city hall, renamed Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in 2007, overflowed and the amplification could not even reach most.

Speakers at the rally including U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor, East Palo Alto Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones, noted author/activist Julie Lythcott-Haims, former judge LaDoris Cordell, and Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine, amongst many.

Rev. Kaloma Smith of the University AME Zion Church gave one of the most impassioned speeches. He called for lifting the restricted access to Palo Alto's Foothills Park that keeps East Palo and other non-residents from enjoying the wilderness setting. He said that instituting a policy in the Palo Alto Police Department that prevents the hiring of officers with disciplinary actions on their records would lead to less racial discrimination against people of color.

Palo Alto residents recognize that the city will need to make large budget cuts this year. At the first city council meeting following the rally, some asked the council to balance the budget by cutting police funding instead of firefighters and community programs. Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the conservative council members would not hear of defunding. Resistance remains strong in the community, however, and the struggle continues.


§Disarm, Defund, Dismantle
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_disarm.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Gunn Grad
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_morehouse.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Julie Lythcott-Haims
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_julie.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Rev. Kaloma Smith of the University AME Zion Church
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_rev.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§a
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_annabetter.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§c
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_youthspeakcityhall.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§y
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_youngnold.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
§Creative Posters Were Many
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_whiteblmjpg.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
§Masked Up
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_masks.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§kneel
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_blackclothes.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Black Fist on Cardboard
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_blackfist.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§kneeling
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_knee.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
§Can't Breathe
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_koku039.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Slavery
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_slavery032.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_menlomayor.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
Menlo Park Mayor Taylor also testified about police harassment.
§Mayor of East Palo Alto Regina Wallace-Jones
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_reginamayor.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Mayor Wallace-Jones came from Southern California to attend Stanford University. She spoke of frightening encounters with Palo Alto police officers during her college years...and said those kinds of encounters are unfortunately not a thing of the past.
§The crowd that came to rally was so big it spilled out on to Hamilton and for blocks around
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jun 9th, 2020 6:00 AM
sm_leo_leung_streetscene.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1033.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code