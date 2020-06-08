top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Riot Cops @ Berkeley's People's Park Facilitate Seasonal Butchering of Garden
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
On May 30th, 2020 Riot cops with the University of California, Berkeley facilitated UCB worker ground crew with weed wackers and a bobcat to destroy roughly 2/3s of the HISTORIC garden @ People's Park.
sm_102288335_10224253031859668_707420021759934464_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
Holy Crimany! I spent a week with friends in Oakland, I managed not to miss a week of watering the garden, what an expense to the community however. They sure don't waste their time. We lost about a dozen fruit trees from one foot to about nine feet in height. We lost about half a dozen non-bearing trees at about one to several feet in height. If there was respect for the poor, if there was some way in which to convince the Nazi bureaucrats of Berkeley that mutual aid should extend to the larger community... For example take the collards. [Usually I mean it, we have enough for all...]

It was between seasons for the collards at our park. We had gone from about fifty pounds to about five pounds of vegis a week. [It's still the Floyd Spring...after all...] If the park had more people power the yield would still be at fifty simply because we would be able to water the garden. [You busy this week? G'mme ya numba…] This spring I've gone to the Black Panther Produce stand @ Stanford and Adeline three times with a box of collards [hopefully,] for Auntie Frances. [All I know is that the collards are not there when I return.] Largely it's just me. I remember when Terry Compost would write these things and how powerless being a nobody underfed homeless, and that there was so little to do to help that I could so commit. She's been an incredible teacher, even though she isn't local anymore. Lucky for the garden, she's not my only agricultural role model, def nothing on her though. My other example is that it was no longer the early fava harvest, it was fava harvest. Fava is often contiguous, so we probably lost at least 100 lbs of fava, but who the fuck knows. It's still a long way to September. [Still ain't Floyd Summer...]

There will be no reliable collard harvest until late summer at the earliest. No prediction on fava at this time, I've planted fava, potatoes, and either lamb's ear or amaranth [we'll see, the seeds are identical practically,] Still a lot in the garden to save. Rosebud Denovo isn't hiding in the tall grass anymore. Please help us to save our garden. Please help us to save our park. [Only today I received some collard seeds, the ecology center is not open due to Covid. (No active seed exchange library here.) Fuck 19!

FURTHERING NOTATION ON THE THING THAT ATE FLOYD: MUSICOLOGICAL AND POLY-SCI DISAMBIGUATION: In 1989 a Berkeley independent record label, Lookout! released their compilation album, "The Thing That Ate Floyd." It's been eerie. Do me a solid and read those lyrics. Simon and Garfunkel said that the words of the profit are written on the subway walls and tenement halls. Is the Lookout! '89 comp a stitch in nine? I don't want to see us get whitewashed and the oligarchy have it's mainstay. A lot of what is happening today is echoing the Reagan / Thatcher years. I would never have dreamed that they would be a kinder gentler neo-liberal genocide. It's been eerie.
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101802897_10224253032699689_937528937662119936_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101741822_10224253034099724_4071112492430917632_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101661307_10224253034619737_5096440530242371584_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101519596_10224253032499684_4487321091433299968_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101519425_10224253030219627_5332803266419884032_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101513758_10224253031419657_6325494513468964864_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101370514_10224253032339680_5536288199745208320_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101327641_10224253032659688_4286136125979885568_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101177337_10224253033739715_2371218772305379328_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101442782_10224253028099574_7366615133142908928_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_78317732_10224253031699664_7862009056339165184_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_79140630_10224253030859643_1046118475547803648_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101379857_10224253027019547_8090513814841196544_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_85257324_10224253027699564_9063065101245874176_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_100813442_10224253029499609_951969734402768896_o.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_100907724_10224253029819617_3131862346624925696_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101379857_10224253027019547_8090513814841196544_o_1.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101519425_10224253030219627_5332803266419884032_o_1.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
§
by Darin
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:00 PM
sm_101160592_10224253027499559_4955919448109219840_o.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://FB: Berkeley, CA, People's Par...
Add Your Comments
